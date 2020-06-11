Sane Guruji 70th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Renowned Author and Freedom Fighter, Pandurang Sadashiv Sane

Sane Guruji Death Anniversary (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pandurang Sadashiv Sane is one of Maharashtra’s best-known writers whose love for his motherland saw him contribute immensely in the freedom struggle. Referred to as the National Teacher of India due to his exemplary teaching skills, the social activist was hugely popular amongst his student who called him Sane Guruji. He was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and resigned from his job to join the Indian Independence Day. Due to his participation in several movements against the British oppression between 1930 and 1947, he was jailed a staggering eight times by the government. But it could hardly dampen the spirits of the leader who possessed brilliant oratory and writing skills.

On the death anniversary of Sane Guruji, we take a look at some facts about his life.

• Pandurang Sadashiv Sane was born on 24th December 1899 to revenue collector Sadashiv Rao and his wife Yashodabai Sane in Palgad village, Bombay state.

• He graduated with a degree in Sanskrit and Marathi and further earned a master’s degree in Philosophy despite severe financial constraints troubling him throughout his student life.

• Sane Guruji worked as a teacher in Pratap High School in Amalner Town but quit his job when Mahatma Gandhi started the Dani March movement in 1930.

• An eminent writer, his work ‘Shyamchi Ayi’ is considered one of the greatest Marathi literary work and has also been filmed.

• He translated Leo Tolstoy’s book What is Art into Marathi with the title Kala Mhanaje Kay and was also successful in the Marathi translation of Kural by Thiruvalluvar.

• His participation in the Quit India movement of 1942 saw him imprisoned for 15 months.

• Since he was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi, he was a strong critic of the practice of untouchability. He toured Maharashtra for 4 months in 1947 and a fast he undertook for 11 days led to the Vitthal Temple getting opened for untouchables.

• Sane Guruji was deeply impacted by the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and committed suicide on 11 June 1950 by an overdose of sleeping pills.

A multifaceted personality, Sane Guruji was an emotional and sensitive freedom fighter who was deeply affected by the social evils prevalent during his time. He fought fearlessly against these perils until his last breath and his stories continue to inspire several other till date.