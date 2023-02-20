20 Feb, 17:04 (IST) Announcement on New Crescent of 14 Shortly in Malaysia and Indonesia Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries will meet for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting today. We will first hear from Malaysia and Indonesia about the Shaban crescent 1444. Stay here with us for live news updates.

Riyadh, February 20: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa and other countries will assemble for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting today. The moon sighting will mark end of ongoing Rajab month and beginning of Shaban 1444, also spelt as Shaaban and Shabaan. With the commencement of Shaban, countdown to Ramadan 2023 shall also begin. Stay here to catch Shaban 2023 moon sighting live news updates from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.

Islamic calendar is based on based on lunar cycle. Therefore, an Islamic month lasts either 29 or 30 days. The beginning of a new month is determined after sighting of the moon. If the moon is sighted on 29th day of an ongoing month, a new month begins from the next day. If the moon is not sighted on 29th day, the ongoing month completes 30 days. In this case, a new month begins when the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Shaban 2023 Date:

Today (February 20) is 29th of Rajab month in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Indonesia, Qatar, Malaysia, South Africa and some other countries. In these countries, moon-sighting committees will assemble this evening for the Shaban 2023 moon sighting. If the moon is sighted this evening, Rajab month will end and the month of Shaban 1444 shall begin from February 21. If the moon is not sighted, Rajab will complete 30 days on February 21. In this case, Shaban shall start from February 22. Stay connected with us to get Shaban 2023 moon sighting live news updates from different countries. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Ramadan 2023 Date:

The start of Shaban month will determine tentative dates for Ramadan 2023. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other countries in the Middle East is likely to begin from March 23 this year.