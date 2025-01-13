Shakambhari Purnima, also known as Shakambhari Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Paush month (December-January) in honor of Goddess Shakambari, an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Shakambhari Paush Purnima 2025 falls on Monday, January 13. Goddess Shakambhari is revered as the goddess of nourishment and vegetation, who sustains life by providing food and water. The festival also marks the conclusion of the Shakambhari Navratri, a nine-day period of devotion dedicated to the goddess. On Shakambhari Purnima 2025, we bring you Shakambhari Purnima wishes, Shakambhari Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers to mark the last day of Shakambhari Navratri. Banada Ashtami 2025: Know Shakambhari Navratri Date, Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Significance of the Holy Fast Dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari.

Devotees observe the day with special pujas, rituals, and offerings at Shakambhari temples, particularly in regions like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Fruits, vegetables, and grains are offered to the goddess, symbolizing gratitude for her blessings of sustenance. Temples are beautifully decorated, and devotees participate in bhajans, kirtans, and processions to celebrate the goddess’s compassion and nurturing nature. As you observe Shakambhari Purnima 2025, share these Shakambhari Purnima wishes, Shakambhari Jayanti greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, quotes and wallpapers with your friends and family on the auspicious day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The legend associated with Goddess Shakambhari highlights her role in ending droughts and famines. According to Hindu mythology, she appeared during a time of great suffering when the earth lacked water and vegetation. Through her divine powers, she nourished humanity by creating abundant greenery and food. This day serves as a reminder of the goddess’s grace and the importance of preserving nature.

Paush Purnima is also significant for its spiritual and religious practices. Many devotees take a holy dip in rivers like the Ganges, as it is believed to cleanse sins and grant blessings. The festival emphasises gratitude towards nature, sustainable living, and the divine connection between humanity and the environment. Observing Shakambhari Purnima inspires devotees to respect and protect the natural resources that sustain life. Wishing everyone Happy Shakambhari Purnima 2025!

