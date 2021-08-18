Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 will be observed on 18 August. This is an auspicious occasion for the Hindus in India. It falls on the 11th day of the lunar day(Ekadashi) of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Shravana. Putrada Ekadashi is observed twice every year. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Shravan Putrada Ekadashi falls in July or August, whereas the other Putrada Ekadashi falls in the Hindu month of Pausha .i.e, December-January. People celebrate Shravan Putrada Ekadashi by sending Whatsapp stickers, GIF Images and SMS in English and Hindi. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2021 Date, Shubh Muhurat and Parana Time: Know Significance and Puja Vidhi of Pavitropana Ekadashi Vrat.

Shravan Ekadashi is also known as Pavitropana Ekadashi and Pavitra Ekadashi. The Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in states other than the Northern part of India, while the one in Pausha month is more popular in the North. Starting with the Pavitropanna Ekadashi, Jhulan Yatra festival, a five-day event, is observed till the Poornima (full moon day). The festivities involve decorating the jhula or swing with beautiful flowers and creepers. On the last day, worship is offered to the colourfully dressed small images of the god Krishna and his consort Radha placed in the swing. Wish Happy Pavitropana Ekadashi With WhatsApp Messages and GIF Greetings

As you observe fast, we get you some Whatsapp Stickers, Gif Images and SMS in Hindi that you can send your loved ones to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye

People worship Lord Vishnu, couples observe 24 hours fast, while many Sanyasis observe a strict 2 day fast in name of Lord Vishnu. The couples fasting on Putrada Ekadashi break their fasts on Dwadashi and the ritual of breaking the fast is known as Parana.

