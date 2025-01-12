Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is an annual celebration in India that marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the great spiritual leader. Born on January 12, 1863, in Kolkata, Swami Vivekananda was one of the most influential spiritual leaders, philosophers, and social reformers of India. His birthday is observed as National Youth Day in India, an annual event that recognises the importance of youth in the development of the nation. This year, it will be the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. To celebrate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 on January 12, in this article, we bring you Swami Vivekananda Jayanti date, history and significance to celebrate and honour Swami Vivekananda's legacy. National Youth Day 2025: Know Rashtriya Yuva Diwas Date, Theme, History and Significance To Commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Date

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 falls on Sunday, January 12.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti History

In 1984, the Government of India declared January 12 as the National Youth Day. Since 1985, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti has been celebrated across India with various events. Vivekananda was a follower of the Vedanta philosophy of Hinduism and was a disciple of Ramakrishna. He founded Belur Math, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission and is best known for his speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago in 1893, where he spoke about universal brotherhood, religious tolerance, and the need for a united human race. Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2025 Quotes.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Significance

Swami Vivekananda played a crucial role in the revival of Hindu philosophy and values in India and introduced Indian spirituality to the Western world. As per the Gregorian calendar, Swami Vivekananda was born on January 12, 1863 to a Bengali family in Calcutta.

According to the Hindu calendar, Vivekananda was born on Krishna Paksha Saptami after seven days of Paush Purnima. On this day, schools, colleges, and organisations hold seminars, competitions, and cultural programs to honour his life and teachings.

