Washington's Birthday or President's Day is a day dedicated to celebrating and remembering George Washington - one of the founding fathers of the United States of America. Celebrated every year on the third Monday in February, Washington's Birthday 2021 falls on February 15. This celebration is also called President's Day and is a federal holiday in the US. Born on February 22, 1832, George Washington played a significant role in the revolution and was the first president of this great country. The celebration of President’s Day 2021 or Washington’s Birthday is a way of honouring his legacy. Here is everything you need to know about this observance.

When is Washington's Birthday or President's Day in 2021?

As mentioned before, Washington's Birthday is celebrated on the third Monday in February. Washington's Birthday 2021, therefore, falls on February 15, and is sure to be a festive celebration. While George Washington was born on February 22 (according to present Gregorian Calendar) and February 11 according to the Old style calendar, this celebration is observed on the third Monday as it also celebrates another great United States President - Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Valentine’s Day, Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Vasant Panchami; Know All Important Dates, List of Fasts & International Days for the Month.

Significance of Presidents' Day

As a way of honouring both President George Washington as well as President Abraham Lincon, this celebration started being referred to as Presidents’ Day, and was marked as a federal holiday. Most states across the US celebrate this day with great fervour and festivity. Presidents’ Day has turned into a homage to the previous presidents of this country who have made significant contributions to the development of the country and its principles.

The celebration of Washington’s Birthday started in the 1880s, however, efforts to celebrate it as Presidents’ Day only started in the 1950s. The celebration includes reading George Washington’s Farewell Address by the Senate. This tradition started in 1862, in light of the Civil War. In recent times, the celebration includes relishing the delicious Cherry Pie. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Presidents’ Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).