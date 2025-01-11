Krishna Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival, is observed with fasting and prayer by devotees who seek to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees observing the fast typically begin by having a single meal the day before Janmashtami, and they continue fasting until the following day. The fast is broken only after the Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi have passed, which are both crucial in determining the appropriate time for the fast to end. Some devotees may choose to break the fast when either Rohini Nakshatra or Ashtami Tithi concludes, but the most appropriate time is after both have ended. So, when is Krishna Janmashtami in 2025? In this article, we bring you Krishna Janmashtami 2025 date, Gokulashtami shubh muhurat, fasting rules, rituals and significance to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami 2025 will fall on Friday, August 15, and the auspicious Nishita Puja will take place from 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM on August 16.

As Per Drik Panchang,

5252nd Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, August 15, 2025

Nishita Puja Time - 11:58 PM to 12:43 AM, Aug 16

Duration - 00 Hours 45 Mins

Dahi Handi on Saturday, August 16, 2025

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 09:34 PM, Aug 16

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 09:34 PM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

Alternate Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 05:59 AM, Aug 16

Parana can be done on the next day, at sunrise, after Deva Puja, Visarjan, etc.

Parana, as per modern tradition in society

Parana Time - after 12:43 AM, Aug 16

at many places in India, Parana is done after Nishita, i.e. Hindu midnight

Mid-Night Moment - 12:21 AM, Aug 16

Chandrodaya Moment - 11:02 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:49 PM on Aug 15, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 09:34 PM on Aug 16, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 04:38 AM on Aug 17, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 03:17 AM on Aug 18, 2025

Krishna Janmashtami Rituals

The fasting day begins with a Sankalpa (a vow or intention) that is taken after completing the morning rituals. This marks the start of a day-long fast that culminates in the sacred Krishna Puja, performed during Nishita Kaal, the midnight period according to Vedic timekeeping. The detailed Shodashopachara Puja involves 16 steps, with each step corresponding to specific rituals and mantras to honour Lord Krishna's divine presence. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Krishna Janmashtami Fasting Rules and Significance

During the fast, grains should be avoided until the fast is broken the following day after sunrise. Similar to the fast observed during Ekadashi, all the customary fasting rules are observed on Janmashtami, including refraining from eating grains and adhering to a sattvic (pure) diet. The fast is typically broken at sunrise on the following day, but only after both Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi have concluded. If these phases do not conclude before sunset, the fast can be broken during the day once either Ashtami Tithi or Rohini Nakshatra ends.

In certain cases, when neither of these phases concludes before sunset or even before Hindu Midnight (also known as Nishita Time), devotees are encouraged to wait until both phases have concluded before breaking the fast.

For some, the fast may continue for two complete days, depending on the timing of Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi. If fasting for two days is not feasible, the fast may be broken the following morning after sunrise. This practice is supported by Hindu texts like the Dharmasindhu.

Krishna Janmashtami, also known by various other names such as Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi, is a time for devotion, fasting, and celebration, with followers throughout India partaking in this spiritual observance.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).