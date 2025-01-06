Orthodox Christmas Day is an annual celebration marked by many Eastern Orthodox Christian churches on January 7, as per the Julian calendar. The date January 7 marks the birth of Jesus Christ, similar to the Christmas celebration on December 25, which is observed by Western Christian denominations. The Orthodox Christians in central and eastern Europe and several other parts of the world celebrate Christmas on January 7. The Eastern Orthodox Church, along with some Oriental Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches, takes into consideration the Julian calendar for their liturgical events, which results in a difference in the date of Christmas. In this article, let’s know more about the Orthodox Christmas Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Epiphany 2025 Date: When Is Three Kings' Day? Know the Significance of the Day That Marks the Visit of the Magi to Infant Jesus.

Orthodox Christmas Day 2025 Date

Orthodox Christmas Day 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 7.

Orthodox Christmas Day Significance

Christmas is an important day for Christians around the world as the day celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, the son of God. The Gospel of St Matthew in the Bible claims that Jesus was born during Herod the Great’s reign. Herod, who was a king of Judaea, died in 4 BCE.

Many Christians celebrate Christmas on December 25, but there are some who hold the age-old tradition of observing the date on January 7. Christmas on January 7 is also known as Old Christmas Day. The day is marked by church services, including a late-night vigil or matins.

