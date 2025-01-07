January 7, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 7 of 2025, and it also happens to be the first Tuesday of the New Year. Tuesdays are considered highly auspicious in the Hindu community and the day also boasts of important fasts and festivals of much religious significance. Banada Ashtami or Shakambhari Navratri and Masik Durgashtami take place on the day. There are also several famous birthdays and birth anniversaries celebrated on January 7. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

Banada Ashtami or Shakambhari Navratri Masik Durgashtami Distaff Day Harlem Globetrotter’s Day National Bobblehead Day National Pass Gas Day National Tempura Day Orthodox Christmas Day Feast Day of St. Canute Lavard Feast Day of Felix and Januarius Feast Day of Saint Raymond of Penyafort Remembrance Day of the Dead (Armenia) Pioneers Day in Liberia Tricolour day or Festa del Tricolore in Italy Victory From Genocide Day (Cambodia)

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Irrfan Khan Bipasha Basu Supriya Pathak Lewis Hamilton Nicolas Cage Blue Ivy Carter Jeremy Renner Eden Hazard Jan Oblak Davide Astori (1987-2018) Lamar Jackson Lauren Cohan Robert Sheehan Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Haley Bennett Gerald Durrell (1925-1995) K. Bhagyaraj Reena Roy Koena Mitra Varun Badola Helly Shah Shobhaa De Shraddha Musale Lee Sun-bin Hong Jong-hyun Lim Ju-eun Ahn Woo-yeon Yulia Putintseva Clix

January 6, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 11:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).