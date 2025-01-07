January 7, 2025, Special Days: It is Day 7 of 2025, and it also happens to be the first Tuesday of the New Year. Tuesdays are considered highly auspicious in the Hindu community and the day also boasts of important fasts and festivals of much religious significance. Banada Ashtami or Shakambhari Navratri and Masik Durgashtami take place on the day. There are also several famous birthdays and birth anniversaries celebrated on January 7. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 7, 2025 (Tuesday)

  1. Banada Ashtami or Shakambhari Navratri

  2. Masik Durgashtami

  3. Distaff Day

  4. Harlem Globetrotter’s Day

  5. National Bobblehead Day

  6. National Pass Gas Day

  7. National Tempura Day

  8. Orthodox Christmas Day

  9. Feast Day of St. Canute Lavard

  10. Feast Day of Felix and Januarius

  11. Feast Day of Saint Raymond of Penyafort

  12. Remembrance Day of the Dead (Armenia)

  13. Pioneers Day in Liberia

  14. Tricolour day or Festa del Tricolore in Italy

  15. Victory From Genocide Day (Cambodia)

Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Irrfan Khan

  2. Bipasha Basu

  3. Supriya Pathak

  4. Lewis Hamilton

  5. Nicolas Cage

  6. Blue Ivy Carter

  7. Jeremy Renner

  8. Eden Hazard

  9. Jan Oblak

  10. Davide Astori (1987-2018)

  11. Lamar Jackson

  12. Lauren Cohan

  13. Robert Sheehan

  14. Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

  15. Haley Bennett

  16. Gerald Durrell (1925-1995)

  17. K. Bhagyaraj

  18. Reena Roy

  19. Koena Mitra

  20. Varun Badola

  21. Helly Shah

  22. Shobhaa De

  23. Shraddha Musale

  24. Lee Sun-bin

  25. Hong Jong-hyun

  26. Lim Ju-eun

  27. Ahn Woo-yeon

  28. Yulia Putintseva

  29. Clix

