Vasanta Purnima is the full moon day that falls during the spring season, also known as Vasanta Ritu, in the Hindu calendar. It usually occurs in the month of Phalguna or Chaitra, corresponding to February-March in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Vasanta Purnima 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. This auspicious day holds immense significance as it coincides with Holi, the festival of colours. In India, Vasanta time usually starts on February 19 and ends on April 19. Hence all Hindu festivals that fall during this period are linked to Vasanta Ritu. Happy Vasanta Purnima Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Images and HD Wallpaper To Share With Family and Friends.

As Phalguna Purnima falls in the middle of Vasanta Ritu, it is known as Vasanta Purnima. In this article, let’s know more about Vasanta Purnima 2025 date, Vasanta Purnima auspicious timings and the significance of the annual event. Vasanta Purnima Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vasanta Purnima To Celebrate the Full Moon Day During the Phalgun Month.

Vasanta Purnima 2025 Date

Vasanta Purnima 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Vasanta Purnima 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi begins at 13:05 pm on March 13, 2025 and ends at 14:53 pm on March 14, 2025.

Vasanta Purnima Significance

On the day of Vasanta Purnima, many Hindus observe fasting and prayers, especially in temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious to perform charity, take a holy dip in rivers, and engage in religious ceremonies. The day of Vasanta Purnima is also the birth anniversary of Goddess Lakshmi and Saint Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

The full moon during Vasanta Purnima is believed to amplify spiritual energies and hence this day is believed to be an ideal time for reflection. This day holds great significance as it is a special day to celebrate renewal and growth.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).