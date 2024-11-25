White Ribbon Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 25. This annual celebration is a global campaign marked on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and it starts the United Nations' 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. Every year, on White Ribbon Day, people wear the white ribbon for peace and solidarity and it is marked around a dedicated theme. As we prepare to mark White Ribbon Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, White Ribbon Day 2024 theme, how to celebrate White Ribbon Day, and more. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women: Messages, Quotes, Images & Wallpapers for Raising Global Awareness About Gender-Based Violence.

When is White Ribbon Day 2024?

White Ribbon Day 2024 will be celebrated on November 25. This annual commemoration is marked with great solidarity on the day of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. White Ribbon Day was first initiated in 1991 and was a response to the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre.

White Ribbon Day 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of White Ribbon Day is focused on a dedicated theme that sets the tone of communication and helps people to take actionable steps to help the cause. White Ribbon Day 2024 theme is “It Starts With Men” and aims to be an invitation that reminds men that the fight to end the violence against women has an important role for them to play as well. The celebration of White Ribbon Day kickstarts the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will finally end on Human Rights Day - on December 10.

We hope that the celebration of White Ribbon Day helps you to ask uncomfortable questions and how to help support women and help them in this fight to end the violence against them. The first step to this is to encourage and promote positive behavior change and that is what the conversations around White Ribbon Day are going to focus on. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy White Ribbon Day 2024.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

