Observed annually on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women raises global awareness of the pervasive issue of gender-based violence. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 falls on Monday, November 25. Established by the UN in 1999, the day highlights the need for urgent action to protect women’s rights and ensure a safe and equitable world for all. To observe the day and raise awareness, share International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women messages, quotes, sayings, images, and HD wallpapers. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Date: Know Theme and Significance of the UN Day That Highlights Gender-Based Violence.

On this day, governments, NGOs, and communities organise events to educate people about the forms of violence women face, including domestic abuse, trafficking, and workplace harassment. Campaigns often include storytelling, art exhibitions, and discussions to amplify survivors' voices and advocate for systemic change. As you observe International Day for the Elimination of Violation against Women 2024, we at LatestLY have put together a collection of quotes and messages that you can download for free online and share with your friends and family on this day through WhatsApp or Facebook.

The day also marks the beginning of the '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,' culminating on Human Rights Day (December 10). This global campaign emphasises solidarity and urges individuals to challenge societal norms that perpetuate violence. Education, awareness, and legal reforms are central themes of the day’s initiatives. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Date, History and Significance: All You Need To Know About the Important UN Observance.

By observing this day, the world reaffirms its commitment to achieving gender equality and empowering women. It also serves as a reminder that collective efforts—policy changes, grassroots movements, and individual actions—are essential to end violence against women and build a future rooted in dignity and respect.

