International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 will be marked on November 25. This annual celebration is focused on raising awareness about the real threat of violence that women battle day in and day out, how to help empower women to eliminate this threat and how to apprehend those inciting this violence. Every year, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is focused on raising awareness about this issue and having important, empathetic conversations that can help us build a safer world for women. As we commemorate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 theme and how to celebrate International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

When is International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024?

Every year, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is celebrated on November 25. This annual commemoration was first initiated by the United Nations on February 7, 2000, in a resolution. November 25 was chosen as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women as it is the anniversary of the day that the Mirabal sisters were assassinated in 1960.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2024 Theme

Every year, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked around a dedicated theme. This theme helps people to have poignant conversations around a more targeted topic and thereby inch towards driving change. The 2024 motto of the International Day, held every year on 25 November, “#NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women,” should therefore be taken to heart by everyone, including public decision-makers.

Every year, the celebration of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked with various global celebrations and activations. From marches across the map that support empathetic and powerful conversations to seminars and discussions on what needs to be done to ensure the violence against women inch towards an end, there are various ways of commemorating International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

