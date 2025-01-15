Wikipedia Day is an annual occasion celebrated on January 15 to mark Wikipedia's birthday, one of the most widely used online encyclopedias. Wikipedia was founded on January 15, 2001, by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger. This annual event recognises Wikipedia’s mission to provide free, reliable, and open knowledge to everyone around the world. Wikipedia is free to use and does not charge users for access to its content. It is written and maintained by volunteers, known as Wikipedians and is available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

The content is published under a Creative Commons license which allows it to be shared and reused and is available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a global audience. In this article, let’s know more about Wikipedia Day 2025 date, the history and significance of the annual event. Gen Z Lingo Guide: List of Most Used Generation Z Slang Terms and Their Meanings for You To Not Feel Missed Out.

Wikipedia Day 2025 Date

Wikipedia Day 2025 is celebrated on Wednesday, January 15.

Wikipedia Day History

Wikipedia was established and first edited on January 15, 2001. Coincidentally, on the same day, Creative Commons registered their website. Creative Commons developed the free and open copyright system that is used by Wikipedia. Meanwhile, Wikipedia is the most enthusiastic community of the free media which Creative Commons promotes.

Wikipedia Day Significance

We all know that Wikipedia is one of the most visited websites in the world and a key source of information for students, researchers, and the general public. Wikipedia plays a transformative role in shaping how knowledge is shared, accessed, and built, making it one of the most impactful resources of the modern internet era. On this day, various Wikipedia communities organise meetups and discussions to mark the day and improve articles. Available in over 300 languages, Wikipedia ensures that people worldwide can access information in their native language.

