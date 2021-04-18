World Heritage Day 2021: People celebrate their cultures daily in different parts of the world. They cherish their history, geography, origin, and different customs and traditions in every way possible at any given opportunity. However, there’s also a day, World Heritage Day, dedicated to celebrating all the cultures around the world. It is also popularly known as International Monuments and Sites Day. The festive event of World Heritage Day encourages people to cherish the historical events, monuments, and cultural heritage with people of other communities habituating around them. There’s a lot to know about the observance of World Heritage Day. If you are a history enthusiast seeking details about World Heritage Day 2021 – its date, history, theme, and significance – then you have reached the right place.

World Heritage Day Date

Every year, the event of World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18. This year too, the occasion of International Monuments and Sites Day will be observed on the same date.

World Heritage Day History

The first observance of World Heritage Day took place way back in 1982, in the same year when the International Council for Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). The ICOMOS is thrust with the responsibility to preserve and maintain the historical locations, monuments, and beautiful sites across the globe. Since the formation of ICOMOS in 1982, over 150 countries have associated themselves with the organisation. April 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

World Heritage Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebrations of World Heritage Day take place on a particular theme. This year, the official theme of World Heritage Day 2021 is “Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures”.

World Heritage Day Significance

Be it about the pyramids of Egypt, Machu Picchu, Taj Mahal in India, or the city of Venice, the occasion of World Heritage Day brings the spotlights to all the cultural sites across the world. The ICOMOS ensures that the beauty, essence, and cultural identity continues to survive day after day.

World Heritage Day aims to educate people and promote the different cultures and beautiful travel spots present in different parts of the planet. It encourages people to dig into history and explore new places and historical sites at least once a year.

At the outset, one may think that the observance of World Heritage Day is not needed. However, the truth is, if a man who doesn’t learn anything from history is doomed to repeat it. Here, one can infer that the cultural and historical sentiments that these World Heritage sites hold have different anecdotes that make them unique. So why not relish, explore, cherish, and respect it, and learn about different beautiful cultures that existed and exist in our world.

