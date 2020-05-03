World Laughter Day 2020 Date: Know History & Significance of the Day That Emphasises on Positive Manifestation for World Peace

World Laughter Day (File Image)

Laughter is the cure to all our problems, and when it cannot cure it, it surely does help us relieve the stress that comes with our troubles. There is no questioning the fact that laughter plays a crucial part in making our life more meaningful and enjoyable. And every year, the first Sunday of May is observed as World Laughter Day to help us remember and spread this known fact. World Laughter Day 2020 will be celebrated on May 3 and is an extremely significant observance, especially this year. With everything that is going around in the world, what we all need is a good laugh to wash away all our stress and tension, and this is exactly what World Laughter Day is all about.

When is World Laughter Day Celebrated?

World Laughter Day is an annual celebration that is observed on the first Sunday in the month of May. As already highlighted, this observance will take place on May 3 this year and is bound to be an eventful affair.

History of World Laughter Day

The first-ever Laughter Day gathering took place in India on May 10, 1998. An eventful observance in Mumbai initiated by Dr Madan Kataria, founder of Laughter Yoga Movement, this celebration revolved around laughter clubs in the city coming together to spread the magic of laughter. Around 12000 members participated in the World Laughter Days first óbservance. Outside India, the first gathering for World Laughter Day (also called the HappyDemic) took place on January 9 in Copenhagen Denmark.

How is World Laughter Day Celebrated?

Over the years people have started celebrating World Laughter Day on first Sunday in the month of May. Normal celebrations for World Laughter Day include Congregation of laughter clubs and assembling at some important landmark locations. In India, the laughter club members often take out a peace march holding placards. However, these celebrations are bound to be a little different this year around.

People are turning to video calls with their laughter club members and watching their favourite comedy shows. However, the only thing that will remain the same this year as well as the constant cheer of laughter that fills the air. Here's hoping that your World Laughter Day celebrations are filled with happiness, cheer and positivity. Happy World Laughter Day 2020!