World Voice Day 2020 Images With Quotes: Powerful Sayings That Highlight The Importance of Voice

World Voice Day (WVD) is observed worldwide on April 16 to celebrate the phenomenon of voice. The day aims at demonstrating the importance of the voice in the daily lives of all people. Voice is an important part of healthy communication and on World Voice Day 2020 we bring to you the thoughts about the power of voice. From Aung San Suu Kyi to Malala Yousafzai, we have compiled a list of voice day images with quotes about voice. This World Voice Day, share these thoughts on voice and highlight the power of voice. World Art Day 2020: Quotes on Art to Create Awareness on the Beauty of Creative Art Forms.

World Voice Day brings global awareness on preventing voice problems. The goal of World Voice Day is to encourage all those who use their voice for business or pleasure. The day also tells people to take care of their voice and enhance their skills. Meanwhile, here are quotes about voice to share with your loved ones.

“Even One Voice Can Be Heard Loudly All Over the World in This Day and Age.” – Aung San Suu Kyi

"Vocal Exercises Are the Analogy of a Runner Who Stretches Before Running a Race.” –Roger Love

“We Often Refuse to Accept an Idea Merely Because the Tone of Voice in Which It Has Been Expressed Is Unsympathetic to Us.” –Friedrich Nietzsche

“The Human Voice Is the Most Perfect Instrument of All.” – Arvo Pärt

“I Want Every Girl to Know That Her Voice Can Change the World.” – Malala Yousafzai

On World Voice Day, everyone, young and old is encouraged to assess their vocal health and take action to improve or maintain a good voice. The American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery has sponsored the of World Voice Day observance since its inception in 2002.