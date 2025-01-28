Chinese New Year 2025 is celebrated on January 29. This annual commemoration is focused on celebrating the beginning of the New Year according to the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. The celebration of Chinese New Year marks the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season. Also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, the animal of Chinese New Year 2025 is a wood snake. Hence, 2025 is the Year of the Wood Snake. The celebration of Chinese New Year is usually marked on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February. As we celebrate Chinese New Year 2025, we bring you Spring Festival 2025 greetings, Chinese New Year wishes, Year of the Snake 2025 images, Happy Year of the Snake 2025 greetings, Happy Lunar New Year messages, HD images and wallpapers on the Year of the Wood Snake.

The celebration of Chinese New Year is considered to be one of the most prominent festivals for Chinese people and is marked by people who come together as a community. The celebration of Chinese New Year mainly involves the sharing of the auspicious red envelopes, also known as red packets or Mandarin pinyin. People also make it a point to celebrate this day by lighting Chinese lanterns and giving traditional treats and delights. The commemoration of Chinese New Year is a community affair that is celebrated by setting up village fairs and community events, singing Happy New Year songs, dressing up in traditional new clothes and taking a family portrait. Celebrate the Year of the Wood Snake with these Spring Festival 2025 greetings, Chinese New Year wishes, Happy Lunar New Year messages, HD images and wallpapers.

Chinese New Year Wishes

Chinese New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chinese New Year Messages

Chinese New Year Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Spring Festival Images

Spring Festival Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Spring Festival Wallpapers

Spring Festival Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Year of the Wood Snake Photos

Year of the Wood Snake (Photo Credits: File Image)

Year of the Wood Snake Images

Year of the Wood Snake (Photo Credits: File Photo)

We hope that these greetings and wishes help add to the festivities of the Chinese New Year. It is interesting to note that the celebration of New Year is also marked across the world with various fun celebrations throughout Asia, Oceania, and North America. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Chinese New Year 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2025 08:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).