Guru Nanak Jayanti, also popularly known as Gurpurab, holds immense spiritual and cultural significance for Sikhs in India and worldwide. The auspicious occasion is celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion by the Sikhs worldwide. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, November 27. On this day, the nation will observe a dry day. This means on Gurpurab day, alcohol is prohibited and will not be served in restaurants, bars, wine shops, pubs, malls and hotels.

Dry Days are the days when alcohol is not available for sale to anyone. From bars and pubs to liquor stores, all the stores are closed and are prohibited from selling alcohol. Apart from the national dry days, other festivals and events are observed as dry days in specific states.

This year, Sikhs will celebrate the 554th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day in the month of Kartik, corresponding to October or November in the Gregorian calendar. The day marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. Langar, a community meal, is an integral part of the Gurpurab celebrations. Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrate Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav by Sharing Messages, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers.

On this auspicious day, devotees also engage in performing seva (selfless service), reading and discussing the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, and participating in kirtan (devotional singing) throughout the day. The celebrations conclude with the final prayers and distribution of karah prasad.

