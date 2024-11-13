The festive season is here in full swing! The festivities bring families and friends together, and we can’t wait to celebrate with them! Celebrating festivals means indulging in delicious foods and trying out new drinks and beverages. Festivals are synonymous with gatherings and parties. Many include alcohol as part of their get togethers and celebrations. So a dry day may come as a surprise. Hence, it is important to make a note of dry days. Dry days are those days on which alcohol and liquor sales are prohibited. Restaurants, stores and shops cannot sell, purchase or serve alcohol on these days. Dry days are usually observed on days of political and religious importance or on certain bank holidays. Here are the dry days for November 2024. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.

Dry days can act as a dampener on celebrations, especially if you are planning a house party or a celebration at a hotel or restaurant with family and friends. Since these days often coincide with religious festivals, elections, days of political importance, or national or state holidays, it is important to make a note of these. It is advised to stock up on alcohol beforehand so dry days can be enjoyed from the privacy of your home and do not cause an inconvenience and affect the celebrations. Take a look at the dry days in November 2024.

Diwali (November 1)

Diwali, also called Deepavali or the festival of lights, is one of the majorly celebrated Hindu festivals. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Diwali 2024 will be celebrated on November 1. November 1 will be observed as a dry day in India due to Diwali festival.

Kartiki Ekadashi (November 12)

Kartiki Ekadashi, also called Dev Uthani Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi, is a very significant Hindu observance. Kartiki Ekadashi falls on November 12. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast. Due to the auspicious occasion, Kartiki Ekadashi 2024 is a dry day in India.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15)

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated every year in India. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 falls on November 15. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Gurpurab, the first Sikh guru. In honour of the significant day, November 15 will be a dry day in India.

Maharashtra Elections (November 18-20, 23)

In view of the assembly elections set to take place in Maharashtra, the state will observe dry days from November 18 (post 6 pm) until November 20 and again on November 23 (post 6 pm). The state will impose a liquor and alcohol ban on these days. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Dry days are not the same everywhere. Dry days can differ in states or cities, depending upon the festival, observance or election. During dry days, restaurants, bars, liquor shops and stores are direct to refrain from selling, purchasing or serving alcohol.

