In a matter of two days, the year changes to 2021 and aren't we all excited? After what a year 2020 had been, we all are rooting for a much better 2021. People have already starting exchanging Happy New Year in advance wishes and greetings with one another. At the start of every New Year, there are certain traditions that are followed or beliefs that are considered to ensure the new beginning turns out positively. There are certain foods which are said to bring in good luck if consumed on the New Year's Eve. As per Feng Shui and Chinese traditions, there are certain fruits that are associated with different qualities like wealth, abundance, success, good luck and so on. With a not-so-bright current year, everyone wants to have success and good luck on their sides in the oncoming year. So if you want to know some lucky fruits for 2021, we give you a list of 10 such fruits and what do they signify. Lucky Things to Do for a Healthy, Wealthy & Prosperous 2021! From Aries to Pisces What Must Each Zodiac Signs Do To Manifest Good Luck in the Coming Year.

10 Lucky Fruits for 2021

Apples: Apple's properties for good health and nutrition are already known. But the fruit is also symbolic of peace and harmony within one's household.

Avocado: Avocado is said to attract good luck and prosperity. In some cultures, even the seed is cooked and included in food some ways. You can try out some amazing avocado recipes for the New Years and also eat it as a good luck charm.

Grapes: In the Eastern nations, eating of 12 grapes at the strike of midnight is said to bring in good luck. Each grape for each month, people eat 12 grapes on New Year's Eve to drive out all bad luck from their homes and surroundings.

Mango: Mango is a seasonal fruit and may not be available right now. But its sweet taste lingers on and it attracts more positivity. Mango also represents the colour of money. Fruit Seeds Health Benefits: Mango, Jamun, Jackfruit+ 3 Other Kernels That Are Super Nutritional!

Pomegranate: Pomegranate signifies abundance. The colour red is also associated with good fortune. The fruit has been a symbol of of plenty, youthfulness, fertility, and good luck since ancient times.

Oranges: Oranges are associated with gold or money in Chinese tradition. So eating these fruits is said to bring good wealth and prosperity.

Lemon: Lemon has cleansing properties and this very quality is also said to eliminate negative energies from one's home. It protects the family from evil eye. It is also symbolic of cleanliness. Lemon is also used in many home remedies because of its cleansing properties.

Watermelon: One may not like watermelon fruit because of its many seeds, but as per Feng Shui, they represent abundance. So eating it on New Year's Eve is said to bring in prosperity to oneself.

Peach: The fruit of peach symbolises a long life and good health. Peach is said to have medicinal properties so it ensures healing of the system.

Pineapples: Pineapples are a symbolic of good luck in Chinese tradition. The sound of the word for pineapple in Chinese sounds very similar to the words "good luck coming your way." So eating pineapple is said to bring wealth, fortune and good luck.

If you believe in colour therapy, then there are certain colours that are also lucky for you in the New Year 2021. As per these traditions, the colour red and round fruits are more favourable. So apples, pomegranates and watermelons are among the lucky fruits to have on New Year's Eve.

