Mango Day is observed every year on July 22. Mangoes are tropical fruits known for their sweet and juicy flavour, and they are widely enjoyed during their peak season in various parts of the world. As you observe Mango Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of five of the most famous and popular mango recipes from around the world that you can try on this day. From Shrikhand to Sundae, 5 Recipes To Enjoy ‘Aam’ This Mango Season in India.

Mangoes are tropical fruits known for their sweet and juicy flavour, and they are widely enjoyed during their peak season in various parts of the world. It is a versatile fruit that can be used in various sweet and savoury dishes, and its delicious flavour makes it a favourite ingredient in many cuisines. Here are some of the most famous and popular mango recipes from around the world that you can try on this day.

1. Mango Lassi

Originating from India, Mango Lassi is a refreshing and creamy yoghurt-based drink. It combines ripe mangoes, yoghurt, sugar, and sometimes a pinch of cardamom or saffron. It's often served chilled and is a perfect beverage to beat the summer heat.

Watch Recipe Here:

2. Mango Salsa

This tropical salsa is a popular accompaniment to various dishes, especially grilled meats and seafood. It typically includes diced ripe mangoes, red onions, bell peppers, cilantro, lime juice, and sometimes jalapenos for a hint of spice.

Watch Recipe Here:

3. Mango Sticky Rice (Khao Niew Mamuang)

A beloved Thai dessert, Mango Sticky Rice is made by combining fragrant glutinous rice with coconut milk and sugar, served with ripe mango slices on top. It's a delightful combination of textures and flavours. Mangoes and Their Names: This Mango Season in India, Here's a Selection of Delightful Varieties for You.

Watch Recipe Here:

4. Aamras

A traditional Indian dessert, Aamras is a smooth puree made from ripe mangoes, sugar, and sometimes a touch of cardamom. It's typically served with pooris (fried Indian bread) or as a side to complement a meal.

Watch Recipe Here:

5. Mango Sorbet

Mango sorbet is a refreshing frozen treat made by blending ripe mangoes with sugar and a splash of lime juice. It's dairy-free and has a smooth and creamy texture, perfect for hot summer days.

Watch Recipe Here:

These are just a few examples of the many delicious mango recipes out there. Mango's versatility allows it to be incorporated into everything from smoothies and chutneys to curries and salads, making it a beloved fruit in culinary traditions worldwide.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mango Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2023 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).