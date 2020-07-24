National Tequila Day is observed on July 24 in the United States. The observance celebrates the drink that has been there for centuries now. Tequila is distilled from a specific type of agave plant and its production is the protection by law. Its origin dates back to centuries when it was not the tequila today. The modern-day tequila has gone through a lot of changes to give the perfect taste. And as we celebrate National Tequila Day 2020, we bring to you some fun and interesting facts about the alcoholic drink. Weight loss, Colon Detoxification +5 Other Health Benefits of Tequila.

Tequila’s precursor was a milky, frothy agave drink known as pulque. It dates all the way back to Mesoamerican times circa 1000 B.C., when indigenous Mexican tribes would harvest and ferment it. It was only until 16th Century A.D., that the contemporary tequila we know and love would be first produced, around a territory of land that wouldn’t officially become known as Tequila until 1666. Check out some facts about the drink tracing its origin, history, making and other elements.

Tequila is a plant-based drink that is actually made from 51% of blue agave or agave tequila Weber made in Mexico.

It takes 8-12 years for the Blue Agave plant to mature enough to make Tequila. The core of the plant that contains "honey water" or aquamiel is used for the production of tequila and syrup.

While all tequila is Mezcal, but not all Mezcal is tequila. Mezcal is a distilled beverage made from Agave. Any spirit distilled from the agave plant is considered mezcal, but tequila can come from the blue agave variety.

Another interesting fact is that physicists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico found out a way to make artificial diamonds out of tequila. But as these synthetic diamonds are too small, it can't be made into jewellery.

You have to finish a tequila bottle within 1-2 months of opening it. Other it will go through oxidation and evaporation lowers the quality of tequila and destroys the agave profile. If you leave it in the bottle for 3-6 months, it will start tasting more like bourbon.

The most expensive bottle of tequila is the Platinum and White Gold Tequila bottle that is sold by Tequila Ley .925. at US$225,000.

Some studies suggest that it helps in soothing sore throat, easing congestion and aiding with sleep.

Tequila is differentiated on the basis of age and the process of distillation. It is categorized into Blanco, Reposado and Anejo.

In Mexico, Tequila is drunk neat without lime and salt. here are three main categories of Tequila, categorized based on age and distillation: Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo with some being popular for specific reasons. These days, people love having it with salt and lemon, unlike the olden times. We hope you are having a great tequila day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).