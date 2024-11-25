A 19-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg outside Macy’s in downtown Chicago on Saturday night, November 23, amid holiday crowds. The shooting occurred around 9 PM near State and Washington streets, forcing the injured woman to seek safety inside the store. Police recovered shell casings nearby and confirmed the woman is reported to be in stable condition after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Reportedly, the suspected shooter, part of a group of juveniles, fled on a Blue Line train heading toward O’Hare. Videos on social media capture the chaotic aftermath, with sirens blaring and shocked bystanders leaving the scene. Louisiana Mass Shootings: 1 Killed, 9 Injured in 2 Separate Incidents of Drive-By Shootings in New Orleans in US (Watch Video).

19-Year-Old Woman Shot Outside Chicago Macy’s

