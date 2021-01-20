Nuts are healthy and beneficial for the body. We should eat them in small quantities at a regular interval in between meals as snacks. While many are aware of the goodness of walnuts, almonds, pistachios, etc now, let us explore macadamia nuts, which are native to Australia. Macadamia nuts are tree nuts that have a subtle, butter-like flavour and creamy texture. Let's take a look at the health benefits of macadamia nuts which can aid in weight loss and help improve gut health. Black Raisins Health Benefits: From Fighting Bad Cholesterol to Building Strong Immune System, 5 Reasons Why You Should Eat This Dry Fruit.

Macadamia nuts are nutrient-dense and are packed with plant compounds that can enhance health. As per FoodData Central, an ounce of macadamia nuts provide 204 calories, which comprise of 23 g fat, 2 g protein, 4 g carbs, 3 g fibres and 1 g sugar. Apart from this, macadamia nuts come along with micronutrients like manganese, thiamine, copper, magnesium, iron and vitamin B6. People who are on keto diet must try to include macadamia nuts in their diet as they are low in carb and high in healthy monounsaturated fats. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: Why You Must Eat Walnuts to Lose Weight.

Health Benefits of Macadamia Nuts

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Macadamia nuts consist of omega-7 fat palmitoleic acid, which can protect against unwanted weight gain. Also, they contain fibres and proteins which can reduce hunger pangs and help avoid overeating.

2. Good Heart Health - Eating macadamia nuts regularly can help lower bad 'LDL' cholesterol. Including these nuts daily in your diet can significantly reduce markers of inflammation, such as leukotriene B4.

3. Improve Gut Health - The presence of soluble fibre in macadamia nuts improves digestion by feeding the good bacteria in the gut.

4. Reduce Risk of Metabolic Syndrome - Macadamia nuts are rich in monounsaturated fats which reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome and contribute to lower blood sugar levels.

5. Promote Skin Health - Macadamia nuts consist of tocotrienols and squalane, two important compounds that prevent sunlight-induced oxidative stress on the skin.

Therefore, it is worth spending money on buying macadamia nuts, which might be a bit pricey, but can help improve your health tremendously. Be sure to eat it in limited quantity. A handful of these nuts at a time is ideal to reap its benefits.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

