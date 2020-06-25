With months of being at home, wearing a bra has become a thing of the past. We are not venturing out, so why do we need that added support to make our twins look perky, isn't it? Plus, by skipping the bra, we are letting our breasts breathe. Sure you can go to sleep without a bra but is it a great idea to go without it all the time? These side effects of not wearing a bra will surprise you.

Stretch Marks

Who said you could only get stretch marks after pregnancy or after significant weight loss? Going without wearing a bra for a long time can also result in those pesky stretch marks. Remember that the bra gives your breasts the much-needed support to prevent any tissue damage. So if you are suddenly noticing stretch marks, it is a sign that you must get your bra on! Bra Necessities! Padma Lakshmi Shuts up Trolls by Wearing Two Bras at Once in The New Recipe Tutorial Video.

Sagging Breasts

Your breasts can sag if you have decided to forego your bra for good! The breast skin and ligaments are delicate and repeated stretching during a workout or a jog or while performing any other household chore can the skin and the ligament, resulting in sagging of breasts. Right Bra for Big Boobs; Five Ways to Rock in Off-Shoulder, Low-Back Outfits for Top Heavy Women.

Back Pain

Not wearing a bra, especially during your sweat sessions, can put the weight of your breasts on your upper back, pulling the head forward and round your spine, causing discomfort and pain. This can also sometimes result in headaches. Plus, your breasts can go up and down while walking, causing neck and back problems.

Zero Support for Your Cooper's Ligaments

Cooper's Ligaments are the ligaments of your breasts that can be profoundly affected by all those rapid jerks. Bra provides the much-needed support to the ligament and the skin on your breasts. No Bra During Quarantine! Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing.

Would you still let go your bra at the cost of all these issues? It is definitely not worth it! Also, please get yourself some new pairs and forego the old ones for better support.

