Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, today, December 26, took to X and shared a picture of himself dressed as Santa Claus. Sharing the picture, Elon Musk wrote, "Ozempic Santa". In the comments section of the post, Elon Musk revealed that he takes Mounjaro, a drug similar to Ozempic, to lose weight. The billionaire also said that he prefers Mounjaro over Ozempic due to its fewer side effects and increased effectiveness. Soon after he shared his picture dressed as santa claus, the post went viral. Elon Musk-Run X Tops News App in US App Store in Free and Grossing Categories.

Ozempic Santa, Says Elon Musk

Technically Mounjaro, Says Elon Musk

Technically, Mounjaro, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)