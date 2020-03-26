How To Do Your Eyebrows at Home? From Threading to Waxing to Styling, Here's How to Shape The Overgrown Brows During Coronavirus Quarantine (Watch Tutorial Videos)

How to shape your eyebrows at home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

What are you doing in quarantine? If you are like most of us, you are probably just working from home, binge-watching Netflix or maybe counting tiles in your bathroom. But girls will relate, that a side of our mind is occupied by the ungodly amount of hair growth on our body that we won't be able to thread or wax until we are able to head to the beauty salons/parlours. Especially our eyebrows! If not taken care of, within days, we are going to look like our own little version of Chewbacca. But is there a way you can thread/shape your eyebrows at home? Most people are currently searching on google, "How to do your eyebrows at home" Well, if you have motor skills a little better than that of a furniture, you surely can! ‘How to Cut Your Own Hair Men’ Spikes on Google Trends Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Easy & Useful Tips to Get Haircut at Home (Watch Video Tutorial).

First of all, there are many ways you can do this. While the most efficient yet a little skilled way has to be using a thread to shape your eyebrows, you can also use waxing strips, eyebrow razors, and specialised tools made for shaping your eyebrows. Let's take a look at some of the options! Dating During Coronavirus, How to Host a Virtual Happy Hour, Virtual Dinner Party & Others Are Top Google Searches During Pandemic.

Eyebrow Waxing

You can use specific wax strips made for the eyebrows or simply that the bigger wax strips and cut them into little strands that you can use to pull out the extra eyebrow hair growth. It may not give a perfectly-defined shape, but it will surely help you get rid of the extras. You can also use at-home liquid wax but again, be extremely careful. Here's a video tutorial:

Eyebrow Razors

Probably the best way to go right now when you are in quarantine is to use eyebrow shaping razors. They are easy to use and also gives your eyebrows more definition. Here's a video tutorial on how to use it:

Self Eyebrow Threading

Most people who go to the parlour and get their eyebrows shaped using a thread and some skills from the person doing it. However, you can try it at home too but be very careful and don't try it if you don't trust your motor skills. Here's a video tutorial:

Eyebrow Shaping Scissors

If you are able to order things to your house, you can use easily find eyebrow threading scissors that have threads weaved into a pair of scissors. You don't have to turn into a contortionist to get your eyebrows done. Check out this tutorial video:

Just Style Your Overgrown Brows

The safest bet is to style your overgrown brows. Do you know that untamed overgrown brows are in trend? Just use you some eyebrow gel to make your eyebrows look thicker. Check out a video tutorial:

Whatever you do, don't just shave off your whole eyebrows. Honestly, even if you do, you can grow it back before it's time to step out! JK. Only try these out when you are absolutely sure and are able to take some help from someone you are in quarantine with.