One such rising singer in the music industry is Destiny Hoke, famous as Helena.

This young singing sensation is all of 20 years of age and is also making a swift move into stardom with her soulful voice. However, her journey with singing started much early in life when she was just 10 years and began with her vocal lessons. With that, she even started learning guitar. One thing led to another and in two years, Helena showed an inclination towards the acting and modelling world. After she got selected at multiple auditions, she went ahead to create a career in several television commercials as well. Gaining significant momentum in the field, Helena thought she was missing something and realized her purpose to make her career in music. Helena saw modelling and acting only as an opportunity to get herself out of her comfort zone.

Helena says that she likes being referred as only Helena, which is her artist name and her middle name as well given to her at birth as she finds it to be the most fitting for her performances. Helena's grandfather had a massive influence on her and knew that many talents and musical star qualities she possessed and radiated. He always referred to her as “little Marilyn Monroe” or a “little Shirley Temple.”. Though her grandfather is no more now, still Helena recalls the times spent singing and dancing with him and considers him as her inspiration in life.

Helena's life has a huge influence of Beyoncé as well, the superstar singer and songwriter has in many ways motivated Helena to become a singer. Even the star's stage skills inspired Helena to a great extent for becoming a prominent performing artist.

The young singing talent's latest project would be in August 2020 with an EP titled “Modern Day Marilyn”, where she would be displaying her talents as a singer. The title is an ode to her grandfather's playful remarks and the various tracks of the same would offer great music to many music listeners that would stay with them for a long time.