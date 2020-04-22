Pride Parade 2020 Cancelled! NYC Cancels LGBTQ Pride March and Puerto Rican Day Parade for the First Time in History Due to COVID-19 Spread

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to cancelling major events. The virus which so far had made above 2 million people its victim has created panic across the world. Amid the scare, the World Pride Parade 2020 and associated Pride events to be held in June, in the New York City have been cancelled. NYC Mayor, Bill de Blasio (D) has cancelled all large gatherings to be held in June including the revolutionary NYC Pride March and Puerto Rican Day Parade. This is the first time in this history that the LGBTQ+ Pride Parade in NYC has been cancelled. The reason behind the cancellation is the pandemic. This year’s was supposed to be the 50th New York City Pride March. NYC Schools Closed Till September, Announces Mayor Bill De Blasio as New York Remains COVID-19 Hotspot in US.

According to media reports, the June events have been called off, just days after Mayor de Blasio cancelled all non-essential permitted events in April and May. In his announcement, he mentioned all parades, concerts, rallies, marathons, festivals, and other large gatherings that do not allow social distancing will be cancelled, until at least July, as of now. It might be extended depending on the growing situation. The Puerto Rican Day Parade was to be held on June 14, and NYC Pride March was scheduled for June 28, 2020. Sex And Coronavirus Memo: NYC Health Department Goes Graphic, Says 'No Group Sex' And Shares Other Tips.

NYC Pride Cancelled

It's with a sad heart that we let everyone know that Mayor De Blasio has made the decision to cancel all June in-person gatherings, including NYC Pride events, in response to the ongoing health crisis. Read more and please stay tuned for more updates: https://t.co/Wwoy6IUlbD pic.twitter.com/i72kIsUoNn — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) April 20, 2020

“New York City is the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. We’ve come a long way since the first Christopher Street Liberation Day March 50 years ago, which is a testament to the bravery and resiliency of LGBTIA+ New Yorkers in the struggle for equality,” Mayor de Blasio was quoted saying in media reports. “While this pandemic prevents us from coming together to march, it will in no way stop us from celebrating the indelible contributions that the LGBTIA+ community has made to New York City or from recommitting ourselves to the fight for equal rights,” he added.

San Francisco Pride Parade which occurs in June, has also been cancelled because of the pandemic. According to the latest reports, the US tally on coronavirus cases nears to 800,000. The situation is grim and significant events have been cancelled worldwide in a bid to contain the spread. As of now, there is no update on the Chicago Pride Parade, the third-largest gay parade in the US. It remains scheduled for June 30, 2020.