The pleasure of music can hardly be described in words. Be it a happy occasion or a sad one, a celebration or a broken heart, the rainy season or the moonlit night, music has the ability to change any given moment. Every year June 21 is celebrated as World Music Day and what better day than today to send an amazing song to your partner to turn them on instantly. Both Hindi and English song industries have given us gems that can fill our bodies with love and energy for sparks to fly under the sheets as well. Normally, this day sees programs are organized to make music accessible to the common people. World Music Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know History, Celebration Ideas, Purpose – Everything You Need To Understand About Fête De La Musique.

The event was started in France in 1982. There this procession is known as 'Fete de la Musique'. According to the information available online, the famous American musician Joel Cohen had organized a procession based on music. Since then, World Music Day is celebrated every year on June 21. On this day music is played for the people in public places as well. Why not utilise this day to make your partner fall in love with you a little more than usual? We have prepared for you a list of seductive, romantic and expressive songs, you can share with your partner to celebrate World Music Day:

Birthday Sex: Even if it is not your birthday, this song always works!

Ariana Grande's Positions: If you know what we mean...***wink wink***

Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love: Well, how deep is it? Why not find out today!

Alan Walker & K-391 - Ignite: Super intense, passionate and everything you wish to hear today.

Emraan Hashmi Best Songs: Legit any song featuring Emraan Hashmi works really!

We think these songs will perfectly do the job of getting your partner in the MOOD today! But did you know that World Music Day is organised in more than 32 countries of the world? On this day, musicians from different countries perform programs with their respective instruments. This World Music Day started in Paris, and now India, Italy, Greece, Russia, Australia, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, Mexico, Canada, USA, UK, Japan, China, Malaysia and some other countries celebrate World Music Day. Many places in Paris and France see huge crowds of tourists during the Fete de la Musique. We hope that you spend this day well too. Happy World Music Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).