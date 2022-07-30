New Delhi, July 30: On one level, sex is just another hormone-driven bodily function designed to perpetuate the species but it’s important to understand that sexual well-being also goes hand in hand with a person’s overall mental, physical, and emotional health.

Every orgasm releases a flood of the hormone oxytocin, which improves your mood. Varying from love, excitement, and tenderness to longing, anxiety, and disappointment, just the word sex can evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions.

Hoverers, if having sex has become a chore for you due to factors like work-life balance and stress, these simple tips will help you shake things up for good in your monotonous sex life.

Being Open-Minded:

Explore your own body and sexuality alone or with your partner, as this will surely teach you about your pleasure points and desires. If you want to be more creative in bed, you might want to consider exploring new ideas like different positions, toys, and even role play.

Try Dirty Talk:

The most sexual part of our body is the brain as it is where sexual desire originates hence, ‘dirty talk’ or talking about sex in a coarse or obscene way is so arousing. One’s reaction to dirty words or the very subject of the talk depends on the hypothalamus and amygdala regions of the brain, but it’s different in men and women.

Pop a Pill:

Prescription pills like Viagra are the first-line treatment for any problems related to holding an erection, and they can be very effective. Your primary care doctor can prescribe them, and so can a urologist.

Understand the Importance of Foreplay

Sometimes sex can start to feel scripted like you're moving quickly from A to B to C. Slow down and focus on sensuality before diving into sex. Foreplay is about exciting both partners equally.

Match Up Your Mismatched Sex Drives:

It’s common for couples to have mismatched sex drives. If that’s the case, couples need to speak frankly about what is important to them sexually and try to come to a compromise to meet both of their needs.

Don’t Smoke

Smoking contributes to peripheral vascular disease, which affects blood flow to the penis, clitoris, and vaginal tissues. In addition, women who smoke tend to go through menopause two years earlier than their non-smoking counterparts.

Do Kegel Exercises:

Both men and women can improve their sexual fitness by exercising their pelvic floor muscles. To do these exercises, tighten the muscle you would use if you were trying to stop urine in midstream. Hold the contraction for two or three seconds, then release. Repeat 10 times. Try to do five sets a day.