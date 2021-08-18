NEW YORK, NY - Recently, Traders News Source (TNS) has released a report on 'Retail Trading Revolution - What Is Behind the Reddit and Retail Trader Revolution'. Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot market sectors and growth stocks.

This year we saw evidence of a financial revolution in the form of meme stocks. When we talk about meme stocks, we're referring to stocks that see sudden and dramatic surges thanks to social media hype. Some of the better-known meme stock plays this year were AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT).

As more and younger investors come into the retail stock market, they are quickly schooled as to the advantages that institutional investors and hedge funds have over them. While retail investors have access to some remarkable trading platforms, they are way behind the big trading houses on Wall Street with high-speed trading and algorithm driven analysis.

Read our full report on AMC, GME, SPRT and the psychology behind the Reddit, meme stock and retail traders revolution

So how do retail investors operate on a par with Wall Street, how do they avoid being manipulated? They are doing it with a revolution supported by tens of millions of them connected through social media and Reddit is their main encampment.

Reddit seems to be a driving force behind some of the short squeeze opportunities being identified and exploited in today's market. There are many subreddit sites dedicated to investments and stock trading with tens of millions of followers. There are a couple sites on Reddit that seem to be on top of the retail investor trends such as r/wallstreetbets and r/breakoutstocks, focused on finding near term catalysts and stocks on the verge of a potential breakout.

