March is here, bringing with it springtime vibes all across India! Imagine yourself surrounded by vibrant, swaying flowers and palm trees, lush tea estates, stunning beaches, and amazing architecture. Spring is the perfect season to bask in the sunshine and explore diverse cultures before the heat of the summer season kicks in! There are plenty of holidays on the March 2024 calendar. So, are you wondering where to go for your getaway? Fret not! We’ve got you covered. Get ready to dive into the beauty of lush mountains, tranquil beaches, lush tea estates, and incredible architecture. Check out our top 5 best places to visit in India in March. Get set for loads of sightseeing and fun activities while enjoying the fantastic weather in these places! Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

1. Udaipur, Rajasthan

March is the perfect time to visit Udaipur since it is neither too hot nor too cold in the state. Sightseeing during this time will be perfect. You can explore the majestic palaces and temples like the City Palace, Lake Palace, and Jag Mandir, which show the rich heritage of the place. The Saheliyon ki Bari and the Sajjangarh Palace are worth visiting for their interesting past and architecture. While the Ambrai Ghat is every photographer’s haven, a sunset boat cruise on Lake Pichola will treat you to breathtaking views of the city's skyline. Food enthusiasts can savour delicious and mouthwatering Rajasthani cuisine in markets while shopping for vibrant souvenirs and handicrafts. The amazing weather in March will ensure you have an enjoyable trip to Udaipur.

Udaipur, Rajasthan (Image Credits: Freepik)

2. Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the cozy Garhwal hills of Uttarakhand, Mussoorie is a charming and picturesque hill station that becomes magical in March due to the slight winter chill mixed with spring’s warmth. Those looking to indulge in outdoor activities can take part in hiking, picnics, and sightseeing. When in Mussoorie, be sure to visit the Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, which is the second highest peak in Mussoorie, and Lal Tibba for breathtaking views of the Himalayan range. Additionally, take a leisurely stroll along the Mall Road, lined with shops, cafes, and colonial-era buildings. Don't forget to visit Landour, a quaint hilltop town known for its tranquil atmosphere and scenic trails. And if you're a history buff, explore the colonial heritage of Mussoorie at places like Christ Church and the Mussoorie Heritage Centre.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand (Image Credits: Freepik)

3. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho is one of India’s hidden gems. This special place is known for its beautiful temples and rich history. March is a great time to visit because the weather is nice in Khajuraho around this time. The temples of Khajuraho have amazing and intricate carvings that tell stories from ages ago. They show the spiritual and artistic legacy of the Chandela kings and their tantric traditions. Inspired by the ancient Kamasutra text, these temples are brought to life with out-of-this-world sculptures. Besides the temples, Khajuraho also has gorgeous landscapes to explore. Whether you're interested in history, spirituality, or just want a peaceful getaway, Khajuraho is the place to be. Visit Khajuraho this March for an unforgettable experience that will refresh your mind and body.

Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh (Image Credits: Pixabay)

4. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a charming hill station in India. March is the perfect time to explore this picturesque destination, situated amidst the lush greenery of the Nilgiri Mountains. Ooty is a favourite with backpackers, nature lovers, and honeymooners for its serene mountains, lakes, vibrant gardens, and cascading waterfalls. There is a lot to explore in Ooty, from the Doddabetta Peak, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding valleys and forests, to the exotic flowers in the Botanical Gardens. You can take a leisurely boat ride on Ooty Lake and visit the majestic Pykara Falls or the tranquil Catherine Falls. For a taste of local culture, visit the Tribal Museum. It's the perfect time to embark on outdoor adventures like trekking or simply unwind in nature's tranquility.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu (Image Credits: Freepik)

5. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

March brings the perfect blend of sunshine and cool breezes, making it the best time to explore the tropical paradise of Andaman and the Nicobar Islands. With crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, and lush greenery, these islands offer a rejuvenating escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Visit the Cellular Jail National Memorial or go on an underwater adventure with snorkelling or scuba diving at Havelock Island. Explore the vibrant coral reefs, the exotic marine life, including colourful fish, turtles, and even manta rays. Visit Radhanagar Beach, Laxamanpur Beach, or Bharatpur Beach for the powdery white sands, breathtaking sunset views, swaying palm trees, and serenity. Whether you're seeking adventure or simply a break from the routine, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March are a must-visit. March 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Maha Shivratri and International Women's Day to Holi and Easter; Complete List of Important Dates in This Month.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Image Credits: Freepik)

From vibrant flowers and serene beaches to lush mountains and amazing architecture, India has something for everyone. Don't miss out on these best destinations to visit in India in March. Pack your bags, bask in the sun, feel the cool breeze on your skin, and, of course, create lasting memories!

