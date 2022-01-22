Foggy roads and snow-covered leaves are the charms of the winter season, but many people find this season quite depressing. With cold waves setting in, they prefer visiting places that keep them warm. Winter in Mumbai: Keep Yourself Warm This Unseasonal Chilly Weather With These Cool Hacks.

Even the people who love winters cannot stand the cold waves for a long time. They start moving out to places with warm sunlight and longer days. To help you decide your warm destination this winter, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of places that remain warm during winters and are perfect for your winter holidays.

Goa

Goa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the top warm places with beautiful beaches and exceptional scenery, goa is everyone’s favourite. It is an ideal destination for all those who love sun, sand, beach and warmth. The average temperature here stays around 33 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Jaipur, also known as the pink city is known for its royal culture, vibrant markets and authentic Rajasthani cuisine. With an average temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius, Jaipur is perfect for exploring the famous architecture of Rajputana times.

Kovalam, Kerala

Kovalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

With an average temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, Kovalam is the best destination to visit in December. You may enjoy sandy beaches, thrilling watersports and rejuvenate your mind and body with exotic Ayurvedic treatments.

Puducherry

Puducherry (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

A moderate climate with plenty of sunlight allows tourists to explore attractions and indulge in various activities easily. A mixture of French heritage and Indian culture makes Puducherry worth a visit.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lakshadweep is one of the most beautiful island groups in India lying in the Arabian Sea. The white-sand beaches, exquisite wildlife and an average temperature of about 28 degrees Celsius make it more appealing.

Thankfully, there are places in India where you can go if you don’t like the cold waves during the months of December and January. This winter, kill the cold waves and stay warm at these beautiful locations as you enjoy the winter holidays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2022 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).