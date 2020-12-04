What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone?
When it came to explaining in a single word, everyone had something to write, especially with brands like Netflix, Zoom and YouTube showing off their creative nerves. Also, 2020 has been unpredictable like never before. While the COVID-19 pandemic was present from the start, the year also saw bushfires, floods, earthquakes and volcanoes making it unbearable for some. So, Twitterati seems to be quite right in finding the right emoji to describe the year. Oxford Couldn't Pick Single 2020 'Word of the Year.
Twitter India Asks to Explain '2020 in One Emoji'!
2020 in one emoji
— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 4, 2020
Here's How Twitterati Responded:
😷💐😷💐
— @PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 #CivicActivist 🛣 Follow Us (@PotholeWarriors) December 4, 2020
HAHAHA
💩
— We are the resistance. (@Sachi_Baat_Bolo) December 4, 2020
What Did Ducks Do This Year?
🦆
— boyjonauth2020@gmail.com (@boyjonauth2020) December 4, 2020
HAHAHA
— बसंत तिवारी (@BasantTewari8) December 4, 2020
Why Are Most Responses The Same?
Thank God its almost OVER pic.twitter.com/St5fqBhyJC
— JJG🎲 (@JordenJigmie) December 4, 2020
So True!
— बसंत तिवारी (@BasantTewari8) December 4, 2020
Please Don't Tell 2020 Won't End!
How is that pic.twitter.com/Rkj9Tx7HRQ
— Jayantibhai patel (@Jayanti97178025) December 4, 2020
While emojis and GIFs were only for fun, on a serious note the year saw a lot of things otherwise did not happen. Quite a lot of people found it difficult to survive with many losing their jobs and others living away from their loved ones. We hope 2021 brings in happiness and joy in your loves.
