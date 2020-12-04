What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

After Twitter asked to explain ' 2020 in a word ', Twitter India now wants to know '2020 in one emoji'. Their earlier question had received some hilarious responses from netizens and now is the time to explain how 2020 felt, in just one emoji. It doesn't feel like a fair thing to expect, but Twitterati is still trying their best to bring all their emotions, thoughts, feelings and experiences in one emoji. And the comment section is filled with some hilarious responses. While some shared emojis wearing facemasks, others had some 'shit' emojis defining 2020. However, not everyone could contain the explanation in an emoji, so went ahead and shared funny photos of how they felt the year was. Inspecting Electric Sockets Before the X-Mass Tree Decoration to Staying at Home, 7 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely!

When it came to explaining in a single word, everyone had something to write, especially with brands like Netflix, Zoom and YouTube showing off their creative nerves. Also, 2020 has been unpredictable like never before. While the COVID-19 pandemic was present from the start, the year also saw bushfires, floods, earthquakes and volcanoes making it unbearable for some. So, Twitterati seems to be quite right in finding the right emoji to describe the year. Oxford Couldn't Pick Single 2020 'Word of the Year.

Twitter India Asks to Explain '2020 in One Emoji'!

2020 in one emoji — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 4, 2020

Here's How Twitterati Responded:

😷💐😷💐 — @PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 #CivicActivist 🛣 Follow Us (@PotholeWarriors) December 4, 2020

💩 — We are the resistance. (@Sachi_Baat_Bolo) December 4, 2020

What Did Ducks Do This Year?

Why Are Most Responses The Same?

Thank God its almost OVER pic.twitter.com/St5fqBhyJC — JJG🎲 (@JordenJigmie) December 4, 2020

Please Don't Tell 2020 Won't End!

How is that pic.twitter.com/Rkj9Tx7HRQ — Jayantibhai patel (@Jayanti97178025) December 4, 2020

While emojis and GIFs were only for fun, on a serious note the year saw a lot of things otherwise did not happen. Quite a lot of people found it difficult to survive with many losing their jobs and others living away from their loved ones. We hope 2021 brings in happiness and joy in your loves.

