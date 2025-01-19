Mumbai, January 19: Azra Ay Vandan, a Turkish-only Fan creator known for her presence on OnlyFans, has been arrested by Turkish authorities after revealing plans to livestream a controversial event. She had announced her intention to have sex with 100 men within 24 hours, sparking widespread attention and criticism before her arrest.

She claimed she would be the first Turkish woman to undertake such an act. A video circulating online shows her resisting arrest as police forcibly escorted her from a building. Bonnie Blue Slept With 1,057 Men in 12 Hours? OnlyFans Star Claims To Break ‘This Bizarre’ World Record, Thanks ‘Barely Legal, Barely Breathing and Husbands’ for Bonkathon.

Azra Ay Vandan, who goes by the online aliases "Süt" or "Acnoctem," has a large following, with over 416,000 Instagram followers under the handle @acnoctem. On January 14, she revealed her plans to sleep with 100 men in a post on the social media platform X. She stated that she would share further details and arrangements about the event soon. Azra was arrested in Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, and is facing charges of "obscenity" and "resisting the performance of duty," according to local media reports. Child Porn on OnlyFans: Investigator Reports 26 Suspected Underage Accounts on Adult Website, Prompting Removal of Content Featuring Child Sex Abuse.

Similar acts have been seen before, such as UK-based creator Lily Phillips, who documented her experience with 101 men in 14 hours on YouTube. Another example is OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue, who claimed to break a record by sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, surpassing Lisa Sparxxx's 2004 record of 919. Blue later admitted the physical and emotional toll the challenge took on her.

