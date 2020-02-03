Bhoot Trailer Funny Memes Go Viral as Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Fails to Impress Netizens, 'Ye Tumhara Hallucination Hai' Dialogue Sparks Meme-Fest

Bhoot Trailer memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A new horror film titled Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is coming in Bollywood. Starring Vicky Kaushal the film is about an abandoned haunted ship but from the trailer that released today, it looks far from any spookiness. The trailer of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship released this afternoon and has got the most common instant reaction — funny memes. The film is supposedly a horror one but one of the dialogues from the trailer is being made into memes and jokes. The posters and teasers seemed impressive at first but the trailer lacks the spookiness which was supposed to be a characteristic of the film. And thus, it did not take long for people to find situations to make memes from the dialogue "Ye Tumhara Hallucination Hai". As #BhootTrailer is among the top trends on Twitter, check some of the funny memes and jokes on its scenes and dialogues.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is a story of an abandoned dead ship washed ashore Mumbai's Juhu Beach due to bad weather on a dark night. Vicky Kaushal who plays the character of Prithvi is inspecting the ship and gets trapped inside. This is the basic plot of the film but the trailer looks tad disappointing. Horror is a genre that everyone looks forward to for its sheer spookiness, the scary scenes that would make you jump-off-the-seat kind. But the trailer is disappointing so keep your expectations low of this one. Meanwhile, netizens have managed to find their entertainment through funny memes and jokes. 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho!' Sara Ali Khan's Dialogue From Love Aaj Kal Continues to Get Hilariously Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Check Some Funny Memes on Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer:

Monday Blues!

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

Bhanu Pratap Singh Reminds You Of?

#BHOOTtrailer is more like thriller its not at all scary but look very interesting story wise...i love horror genre so will check it out😍 Btw #bhoot directed by bhanu pratap singh or me sirf ek hi bhanu pratap singh ko janta hu😂 pic.twitter.com/isLO7AN4Xu — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) February 3, 2020

UPSC Students Where Are You?

#BhootTrailer Friend: I will clear the UPSC exams in the very 13th attempt. Me: pic.twitter.com/DNfwJiRsZO — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

Oops!

#BhootTrailer When you see your sister without makeup.... pic.twitter.com/ff5lb80hPw — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) February 3, 2020

Every Goa Plan Be Like...

When u think this tym your plan for Goa with your friends will be successful.#BhootTrailer Friends:-. pic.twitter.com/jfx4vyV8fs — Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) February 3, 2020

Please Stop Hallucinating

Not Happening

If you haven't yet seen the trailer, watch it below:

The line "Ye tumhara hallucination hai" is the most common line for making memes and jokes. The film stars Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film will release on February 21, 2020. But like we said earlier, the film doesn't seem spooky at all, so don't go with high expectations.