Have you read about the Budweiser news piece about employees pissing in their beer tanks? Yes, we get that disgusted face you'd have right now and totally judging for drinking the brand. But to your respite, it is not true, but a piece of fake news gone viral. The satire piece posted online was shared on Twitter by some people, and it was enough to spark off funniest memes and jokes. People made fun of the brand, those enjoying the beer as well as non-drinkers celebrating that they haven't drank the "piss". However, be rest assured that no one has.

These days almost anything and everything can be made into funny memes and jokes. It could be a piece of serious news even, but netizens have their own funny take to it. A piece of news like piss in beer is surely disappointing for a lot of people who love and enjoy drinking beer. But many people do not confirm the source before posting it. The original article titled, "Budweiser employee acknowledges having been pissing into beer tanks" was posted by a satire site called Foolishhumour.com. Soon as the new piece was shared online, people reacted with funny memes and jokes.

Check Some Funniest Memes Here:

Budweiser Employees

Bear Grylls Would Love It?

Non-Drinkers To Drinkers

#Budweiser Employees Admits Mixing Pee in the beer. Non Drinkers to Drinkers : pic.twitter.com/r6LeuG5X8e — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) July 2, 2020

Non-Drinkers are Happy

My friends always make fun of me because i am a non drinker. Me today:#Budweiser pic.twitter.com/VI8DnwlqWD — Sakshi Mehendiratta (@SakshiMehendir1) July 2, 2020

Haha!

No one#Budweiser 's employees after completing their working shift - pic.twitter.com/GOKQnmlJ8T — Pihu (@PritiMhatre6) July 2, 2020

Non-Drinkers Can't Stop Laughing

#Budweiser Employees Admits Mixing Pee Me And My Non Drinker Friends pic.twitter.com/I6Rg20HQr0 — Maybe Insane? (@HumourwalaHuman) July 2, 2020

Alag Saja Hai

Drinker after #Budweiser employee admits about mixing pee in the drinks :- pic.twitter.com/FIVZmELfGW — Aman Tripathi (@tripathi468) July 2, 2020

It's Fake Relax!

People after knowing #Budweiser news is fake pic.twitter.com/tpgIReGitn — The Silly Engineer (@SillyEngineer_) July 2, 2020

While the memes and jokes are funny, they might as well stop now since the news they are based on is completely fake. You can safely continue enjoying your Bud and share a laugh or two with your buddies over these jokes. Don't forget to share the jokes with non-drinkers who are having the most fun out of fake news.

