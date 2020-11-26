Christmas is around the corner and preparations have already begun. Christmas is celebrated on December 25 to mark the birth of Jesus. Some of the important elements of the festival include Christmas trees, gifts, stockings and none other than Santa Claus. The huge man with a potbelly and white hair comes bearing gifts on a reindeer and slips down the chimney on every night before Christmas. White children eagerly wait to meet their imaginary friends, adults are equally excited about receiving gifts for the occasion. And as Christmas 2020 approaches, it seems quite some people are having dreams of Santa Claus. While we think those who are a little too excited for Christmas are seeing Santa Claus in their sleep too, such dreams have meanings. So, we bring to you the meaning and interpretation of dreams about Santa Claus. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

Dreaming about things related to Christmas can hint that we desire to change some aspects of our lives, like we are looking for a new identity. Dreaming of Santa Claus means that we are struggling with a desire to return to childhood, a period without stress. If you dreamt of Santa Claus flying with a smile on his face, it symbolises a desire to break free from reality. Seeing Santa Claus, with his white beard, is the archetype of wisdom, it betrays the need to be less impulsive. Many-a-times dreaming about Santa Claus can showcase the need for forgiveness, either to be forgiven or forgive others. Christmas Costume Ideas: How to Dress Your Kid as a Santa Claus (See Pics and Video Tutorial)

An angry Santa Claus may point at a childhood trauma or a bad experience you went through around Christmas time. It may also be a warning hinting that you lost our imagination, poetic sense or the ability to be surprised.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).