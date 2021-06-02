Indian Govt Providing Free Internet Facility to 100 Million Users for 3 Months? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message

New Delhi, June 2: A WhatsApp message claiming that the government of India is providing free internet for free months is being widely circulated and shared. The viral message also claims that this free-internet facility is being given to 100 million users across the country. The message further asks the people to click on a given link to avail the offer, adding that it is valid till June 29, 2021 only. Govt Providing Monthly Allowances to Unemployed People Under Pradhan Mantri Berojgaar Bhatta Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Social Media Post.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim and the link given in the. message are fake. PIB further clarifies that the government has not made any such announcement and asked people to beware of such fake websites. Govt To Monitor Social Media Accounts and Phone Calls Under New Communication Rules? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral WhatsApp Message.

Fact Check By PIB:

Government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned people against such fake and misleading claims. People are also advised against any false information on the social media. They are advised to rely only on the competent and relevant government authorities for any such announcement to avoid being misled.

Fact check

Claim : Govt providing free internet facility to 100 million users for three months. Conclusion : The claim is fake. Govt has not made any such announcement. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).