Internet and Broadband Services in J&K and Ladakh to Be Snapped? Fake Tweet Mentioning Order by Home Minister Amit Shah Goes Viral, Here’s the Truth

New Delhi, June 30: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that broadband and internet in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be snapped. The fake tweet, that is being shared on social media platforms in the name of Union Home Minister, is dated June 29 and states that fixed line broadband and internet in J&K and Ladakh will be snapped from Monday night. The fake news comes amid border tensions in Ladakh after India-China stand-off along the Line of Actual control along the Galwan Valley. Schools and Colleges Permitted to Reopen in All States? MHA Debunks Fake News, Says Educational Institutions Will Remain Closed Across India.

The claim states: Fixed line broadband and internet services to be snapped in the UTs J&K and Ladakh from tonight. Dismissing the fake information, a fact check by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the news was fake. Dismissing the claims, the Ministry issued a clarification saying, "This tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle".

Here's the tweet:

Claim : A tweet is circulating in the name of Union Home Minister mentioning fixed line broadband and internet in J&K and Ladakh to be snapped.#FactCheck : This tweet is #fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle.@PIBFactCheck @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/2OUlZqBqZK — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) June 30, 2020

The border tensions between India and China escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Indian and Chinese militaries will hold another round of Lt General-level talks on Tuesday in an attempt to de-escalate tension in eastern Ladakh and finalise modalities for disengagement of troops from the sensitive region. This will be the third round of Lt General-level talks and it will take place in Chushul sector on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM, the sources said.

Fact check

Claim : A tweet circulating in the name of Home Minister Amit Shah Says fixed line broadband and internet in J&K and Ladakh Will be snapped. Conclusion : Home Ministry Says the tweet is fake. No such tweet has been done from Union Home Minister’s twitter handle. Full of Trash Clean

