JEE 2020 Exam Cancelled at Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram Examination Centers in Lucknow? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, September 2: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) has been cancelled in several examination centers across Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The fake news was being widely circulated on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, triggering panic among aspirants. The misleading information further added saying that no JEE examination is scheduled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram centers in Lucknow.

The claim states: 'In many examination centers of Lucknow JEE Main 2020 exam has been canceled on the first day, i.e. on September 1. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news is fake and no examination was scheduled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram centers on September 1. It added saying that, JEE 2020 exams were being conducted in other centers of Lucknow apart from these two centres. JEE 2020: 45% Candidates From Gujarat Skip Entrance Exams Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Here's the tweet:

दावा: लखनऊ के कई परीक्षा केंद्रों में #JEE मेंस की परीक्षा रद्द कर दी गई है।#PIBfactcheck: यह खबर फर्जी है। @DG_NTA के अनुसार आज कोई भी परीक्षा कृष्णा नगर और जानकीपुरम केंद्रों में निर्धारित नहीं की गई है बल्कि इसका आयोजन लखनऊ के अन्य केंद्रों में किया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/MnOU0qbFbw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 1, 2020

Amid the coronavirus scare, the JEE Main 2020 began on September 1, across the country. Students across the country gathered at examination centres and were allowed entry into a test centre in a staggered manner, after being sanitised at the gate. Masks were distributed to the aspirants and they were asked to maintain social distancing. JEE Main 2020 exam is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6 and NEET 2020 for medical courses will be conducted on September 13.

Fact check

Claim : JEE Main 2020 examination have been cancelled in Krishna Nagar and Jankipuram examination centers in Lucknow. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that this news is fake as the National Testing Agency (NTA) had not scheduled any exams for September 1 in these centers of Lucknow. Full of Trash Clean

