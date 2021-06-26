Mayoreo Sauce, A Mix of Mayonnaise and Oreo Cookies, Launched by Heinz? Know Truth Behind the Fake Photo of Mayoreo Going Viral on Social Media

New Delhi, June 26: The Internet never ceases to blow our minds away with some amazingly mind-blowing news from across the globe! In the latest such incident, Twitterati is left amazed and are in awe after a photo of Mayoreo Sauce by Heinz surfaced on the internet. People took to the microblogging website to share their emotions after they found out that Heinz is selling a new condiment called 'Mayoreo', a mixture of mayonnaise and Oreo cookies.

According to several tweets, several users are amazed by the mixture of the two odd ingredients, while some express displeasure and disappointment. While some netizens believed this sauce is real, few were skeptical about the viral photo. Photos posted by social media users claim that Heinz has come up with a new product 'Mayoreo' — a mix of mayonnaise and Oreo cookies. The viral photo that is being widely shared shows a hand-holding Heinz squeeze bottle, filled with a grey colour mixture showing a mix of Oreo cookies and mayonnaise.

However, a look at the product page of Heinz's website showed no such product available. When the name of the product 'Mayoreo' was searched in the search box on the website, a message popped up saying such a product does not exist. Video of Mysterious Looking Insect Goes Viral, Twitterati Marvels at Nature's Creation of 'Lichen Katydid'.

Here's a Look at the search on the Heinz website:

Fake News on Mayoreo Sauce by Heinz (Photo Credits: Heinz Website)

According to a report by snopes.com, a spokesperson for Kraft Heinz confirmed that they do not produce any such product named Mayoreo. A close look at the design of the fake bottle also showed the phrase “Doctor Photograph” above the Heinz logo. The confirmation by the spokesperson evidently makes it clear that Heinz has not released any such condiment and the viral photo is a product of digital design.

