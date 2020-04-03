Viral Message Asking People to Get Their Domestic Workers Enrolled For PM-SYM Pension Scheme by Filling Google Form Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Fake

Screenshot of message asking people to apply for pension benefits under PM-SYM scheme (Photo Credits: File Image)

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several fake messages are doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp asking details of people on the pretext of providing government benefits. On such fake message, claiming to provide pension benefits to domestic workers under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM), is being circulated widely on WhatsApp. The viral post asked people to enroll their domestic workers for the pension scheme. Fact Check: Viral Message Asking People to Donate To PM-CARES For Combating Coronavirus is Fake, PIB Tweets Correct UPI ID 'pmcares@sbi'

The employers are asked to fill details of their domestic workers by clicking on the link provided in the viral post. After clicking the link, it leads an employer to a new page, where he/she is required to fill details of his/her domestic help. However, the form was created on google docs, and an email-id "dculo-mh@gov.in" is also mentioned in the form. There is no official confirmation about the authenticity of the message. Fact Check: Audio Clip Attributing to Mumbai Police Commissioner About Coronavirus is Fake, City Police Ask People Not to Circulate It.

Here is The Message:

"Dear All,

Now we are all fighting against the Corona virus by staying safe at home.

Our Govt has introduced the PM-SYM a pension scheme for workers in unorganised sector and Domestic workers(maid,cook,sweepers,drivers,etc) are also part of it Unfortunately due to lack of knowledge they are unable to take benefits of such schemes.

Labour Department is now trying to indentify beneficiaries and provide them social security .For this they are collecting information of domestic workers working in housing societies

You can contribute to this by filling information of your domestic workers in the google form of below given link —

bit.ly/BULK-DOMESTIC

Before filling the form you have to make call to your domestic worker and collect the following information :-

1.Name of Worker

2.Date of birth

3.Mobile no

4.Whether he/she is member of Maharashtra Domestic workers Board

5.Ration card no.

6.Type of ration card

7.Aadhar no.

8.( It also requires society name,Registration no. and no. of flats in society which you can collect from your society ) You have to just fill and send it

After that officers of the labour department will process it and will give the benefit of the scheme to eligible person.

Your role is just help to identify eligible beneficiaries

Your kind gesture will help the workers to get benefits of social security and other government schemes.

More importantly you will also get all the detailed information of domestic workers working in your house which will be helpful in future.

Thank you

Rajesh Lovekar

ARCS “S”ward"

It is mentioned in the official website of the Labour Ministry that for gaining benefits under PM-SYM scheme, the eligible subscriber should visit the nearest Common Services Centres and can get enrolled for the scheme using Aadhaar number and savings bank account/ Jan-Dhan account number on self-certification basis. Later, the ministry will also provide a facility where the subscriber can also visit the PM-SYM web portal or can download the mobile app and can self-register.

LatestLY advises people to apply for the pension benefit under PM-SYM through government officials.

Fact check