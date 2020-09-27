The internet search giant, Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday. The real date as to when Google was founded, though it remains a mystery, and even the company admits that it does not know exactly when they began. But every year, Google celebrates its birthday on September 27, and today is the day. With a beautiful Google doodle, the search engine giant welcomed its big day. As Google is celebrating its 22nd birthday, netizens have taken to social media to wish and thank the search engine giant for always answering all the questions and queries we all have in our mind. Whether it’s silly or something very important, Google has it all. In this article, let us check some of the best tweets wishing the search engine giant on its 22nd birthday. Google’s 22nd Birthday Doodle: Search Engine Celebrates Its Launch With Animated Illustration.

Google was founded by Standford students Larry Page and Sergey Brin in 1998. Although the company lists its start as of September 4, 1998, on its website, the idea for creating the new search engine first materialised in 1996. September 27 appears to have stuck through chance, because that is the date, when the company first celebrated its birthday, back in 2002. To make the day even more special, Google introduces various doodles every year. Google’s 22nd birthday is also time to thank the search engine giant for always being there, answering all our queries. On Google's 22nd Birthday, Here are 8 Things You Should NEVER Ever Google and Why.

#GoogleDoodle Happy 22nd birthday @Google & thanku for answering all my silly questions . pic.twitter.com/oYtl1OWhVb — vikash ray (@sarcasmic_way) September 27, 2020

Happy 22nd birthday to the all-knowing Google! — Luz Control (@smolleni) September 26, 2020

Ayee apparently Google is also a September baby haha happy birthday, Google 🥳 — 이삭 대릴 (@isaacdaryl00_) September 27, 2020

💘Happy 22nd Birthday Google💝🌍! Thank you for being there and helping me all the time I needed an answer. I trust you way more than most people in my life. 🤝💌 — Prithivie (@ImTweetheartGaL) September 27, 2020

The word ‘Google’ came from the mathematical term, ‘googol.’ The company specialises in Internet-related services and products including software, hardware and a search engine. Since its rapid growth, Google is considered to be one of the four big technology companies along with Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

