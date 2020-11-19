Happy International Men's Day 2020 to all men out there. November 19 is dedicated to celebrating men's achievements and draw attention to the numerous health issues faced by them. But a lot of people are probably unaware of this observance. Unfortunately, unlike Women's Day, the celebration of Men's Day does not see the same enthusiasm. This has become the target of several funny memes and jokes on Twitter. There is no special Google doodle for this day. #InternationalMensDay is trending on Twitter with funny posts where men describe their feelings with humour about this observance. The same day also happens to be World Toilet Day, which has become a premise of other few jokes.

International Men's Day is a significant observance as it focuses on issues faced by all men, young boys or older ones. It discusses problems of their mental health issues, the pressures from the society, gender stereotypes, victims of abuse or struggles of being a single male parent. All the issues regarding male health and other problems faced by men, along with the highlight of their achievements are honoured today. But while some are sharing their greetings, wishes and messages of Happy Men's Day online, others have resorted to making funny memes and jokes. So we too have got you a set of funny memes on Men's Day which you will definitely relate to, if you haven't been wished yet. Best Quotes for International Men’s Day 2020 Celebrations: Send These Thoughtful Sayings and Words of Wisdom to the Amazing Men in Your Life.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Men's Day:

Google Be Like...

(See full image)#InternationalMensDay Us: How are going to give tribute to the men? pic.twitter.com/Ncg8MoKQVR — Soumya Gorai (@ItzSoumyaHere) November 19, 2020

Uh Oh

When You Get To Know That International Men's Day & World Toilet Day Falls On The Same Day: pic.twitter.com/H9B5VSHyeY — Bak LOL👻☟ (@Circustic_Banda) November 19, 2020

Men After Reading It's Toilet Day

#InternationalMensDay International men's day and World toilet day both are on same day.. Le all men : pic.twitter.com/ByUfvUvx06 — Amit Bhatt (@abe_ja_na) November 19, 2020

When Someone Finally Wishes You

#InternationalMensDay When some random girl says happy men's day pic.twitter.com/sdEmsTRXZW — Expert hoon ❼ (@Boring_Indian) November 19, 2020

Sad Truth

Catfish Accounts Be Like...

Happy Men's Day

HAHAHA

Do share these funny jokes and memes with your guy gang today to send your wishes and also spread some smiles. We too have gathered some International Men's Day images, wishes and messages if you have to send your greetings to everyone. Wishing you all Happy International Men's Day 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).