Labour Day 2020 Google Doodle Illustrates Many Professions Across The Labour Force This International Workers’ Day

Labour Day 2020 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

Labour Day also known as International Workers' Day or May Day is observed on May 1 across countries. The day commemorates the contributions of workers and labourers to society. And Google has honoured the professionals in the labour force with a doodle. Thanking them, Labour Day 2020 Google doodle illustration shows those who help our society on a day-to-day basis. From doctors, drivers, mason to cook, it shows an array of working professionals who are the backbone of our society. International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

Labour Day Google Doodle wishes workers in their statement by saying, "Here’s to everyone contributing to the livelihoods of those around them each and every day. Happy Labour Day!" International Worker’s Day is a holiday around the world, mainly in European and Asian countries. However, in the United States of America, Australia and Canada celebrate International Workers Day is observed on a different day of the year. International Workers' Day 2020 Holiday: List of Countries Around World Where Labour Day is Declared Public Holiday.

Labour Day came into being following the struggles of workers demanding their rights in the 19th century. It began with International Workers' Day union movement in the United States when the industrialists began exploiting the labour class by making them work for long hours. The workers who felt that their basic rights were not being fulfilled rose in a union for better working conditions including paid leaves, proper wages and other benefits. International Workers' Day 2020 is generally observed with celebrations honouring labourers and the entire workforce. However, this year due to the lockdown, the events won't be held. We wish everyone a Happy Labour Day!