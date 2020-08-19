Potatoes should be crowned the king of all vegetables! They go with everything. Even when you have nothing at home, you know potatoes have your back. Every year, August 19 is celebrated as National Potato Day and why not the versatile vegetable does deserve a day of appreciation. Potatoes, also known as Spud may grow in the roots of a plant but are grown as a vegetable crop. They are even taxed as a vegetable crop, and cooked and eaten like other vegetables, therefore potato tuber is a vegetable.

Potatoes are highly versatile but do you know that they make the best material for funny memes and jokes? We'll, they do. Many potato memes and jokes are quite popular on social media. And why not, potatoes are liked by all kinds of people around the world. Mashed, smashed, grated, boiled, potatoes go with just about everything (but potatoes go the best with cheese hands down). The starchy vegetable is also quite healthy. They provide you with good carbs, iron, potassium and vitamin c. But today, check out some of the best potato memes:

 

LOL

 

Apocalypse

 

Mind=Blown

 

Truth Bomb!

 

Best "I Love You" Ever!

 

Close Enough!

 

ROFL

 

I'm Irish this explains a lot of my family's history

LMAO!

 

Aren't they hilarious? Well, jokes aside, this day is highly celebrated in the UK. The versatile veggie can be turned into hash-browns, fries, baked potatoes or mashed potatoes, or in India alu ka paratha! But deep down in your heart you know that you cannot do without aloo!

