Potatoes should be crowned the king of all vegetables! They go with everything. Even when you have nothing at home, you know potatoes have your back. Every year, August 19 is celebrated as National Potato Day and why not the versatile vegetable does deserve a day of appreciation. Potatoes, also known as Spud may grow in the roots of a plant but are grown as a vegetable crop. They are even taxed as a vegetable crop, and cooked and eaten like other vegetables, therefore potato tuber is a vegetable.
Potatoes are highly versatile but do you know that they make the best material for funny memes and jokes? We'll, they do. Many potato memes and jokes are quite popular on social media. And why not, potatoes are liked by all kinds of people around the world. Mashed, smashed, grated, boiled, potatoes go with just about everything (but potatoes go the best with cheese hands down). The starchy vegetable is also quite healthy. They provide you with good carbs, iron, potassium and vitamin c. But today, check out some of the best potato memes:
View this post on Instagram
LOL
View this post on Instagram
Apocalypse
View this post on Instagram
Mind=Blown
View this post on Instagram
Truth Bomb!
View this post on Instagram
Best "I Love You" Ever!
View this post on Instagram
Close Enough!
View this post on Instagram
ROFL
LMAO!
View this post on Instagram
Aren't they hilarious? Well, jokes aside, this day is highly celebrated in the UK. The versatile veggie can be turned into hash-browns, fries, baked potatoes or mashed potatoes, or in India alu ka paratha! But deep down in your heart you know that you cannot do without aloo!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).