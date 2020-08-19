Potatoes should be crowned the king of all vegetables! They go with everything. Even when you have nothing at home, you know potatoes have your back. Every year, August 19 is celebrated as National Potato Day and why not the versatile vegetable does deserve a day of appreciation. Potatoes, also known as Spud may grow in the roots of a plant but are grown as a vegetable crop. They are even taxed as a vegetable crop, and cooked and eaten like other vegetables, therefore potato tuber is a vegetable.

Potatoes are highly versatile but do you know that they make the best material for funny memes and jokes? We'll, they do. Many potato memes and jokes are quite popular on social media. And why not, potatoes are liked by all kinds of people around the world. Mashed, smashed, grated, boiled, potatoes go with just about everything (but potatoes go the best with cheese hands down). The starchy vegetable is also quite healthy. They provide you with good carbs, iron, potassium and vitamin c. But today, check out some of the best potato memes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Funny Page 2020 (@your_funny_page_2020) on Aug 16, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by More Expresso = Less Depresso (@depressoexpressopotato) on Aug 15, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Apocalypse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Potatoes 🥔 (@the_potato_community) on Aug 14, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Mind=Blown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Follow now 👇 (@imsoslow) on Aug 12, 2020 at 4:18pm PDT

Truth Bomb!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calypso Spicer (@cs.moonhoney) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

Best "I Love You" Ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Idaho Potatoes (@idahopotatoes) on Aug 10, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

Close Enough!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abomemenation (@abomemenation) on Aug 11, 2020 at 1:17am PDT

ROFL

LMAO!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memequotes (@funnykunttingz) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

Aren't they hilarious? Well, jokes aside, this day is highly celebrated in the UK. The versatile veggie can be turned into hash-browns, fries, baked potatoes or mashed potatoes, or in India alu ka paratha! But deep down in your heart you know that you cannot do without aloo!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).