The situation of coronavirus pandemic has turned Big Fat Indian Weddings into a small functions. As social distancing becomes the new normal, people are inviting limited number of guests or turning to online Zoom weddings. In such a scenario, another trend has been observed in South India, where a couple printed QR code on their wedding invitation, for guests to pay the cash as wedding gifts online. The idea is once again going viral, as people applaud the new trends of post-COVID weddings in India.

As things are slowly returning back to normal, wedding functions are taking place but the social distancing norms continued to be followed. To avoid any sort of physical contact, a Madurai couple decided to take that online too. To receive gifts from their guests, the couple printed QR codes of their respective families. The guests can just scan and pay via Google Pay or PhonePe. For those who cannot attend the wedding, this is still a good way of ensuring their presence felt by sending across their gifts. It also eliminates the process and time of standing in the queues of guests for the reception. Mother of the bride told IANS, "About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present." Adding that this was the first time the family did something like this.

A lot of post-COVID trends were seen even in the last year, as people took the plunge of wedding during lockdowns. Online wedding functions were very common, where people shared video call links with the family members. One of the unique trends that we saw towards the end of last year, once again from the South, was marriage food delivery. A family sent wedding food at their guests doorstep, so they do not miss out on the special wedding feast.

Here's a Pic:

New trend of marriage invitation. Marriage food will be delivered at your doorstep. pic.twitter.com/ooEz1qbsvP — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) December 10, 2020

So the big fat Indian weddings are definitely seeing a change. People are resorting to online techniques to ensure they follow social distancing and avoid physical touch with a large crowd.

